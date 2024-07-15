IndiGG (INDI) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,091.49

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $7,091.49 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

