Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGVT

Ingevity Stock Up 1.7 %

NGVT stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Ingevity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Ingevity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.