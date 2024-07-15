Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Holdings Raised by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,773 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.