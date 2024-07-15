Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Holdings Raised by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,773 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
