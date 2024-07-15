Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Innoviva

Innoviva Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.85. 366,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Innoviva has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,516,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after buying an additional 66,295 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 569,117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 1,727,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 135,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 185,784 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.