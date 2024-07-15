Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Purchases $97,158.18 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 27.59% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

