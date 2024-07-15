Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Purchases $191,901.98 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 283.7% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

