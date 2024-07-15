Insider Buying: Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Insider Acquires £1,500,000 in Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pillar purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,500,000 ($1,921,352.63).
Milton Capital Stock Performance
LON MII opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.95. Milton Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
About Milton Capital
