Insider Buying: Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Insider Acquires £1,500,000 in Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pillar purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,500,000 ($1,921,352.63).

Milton Capital Stock Performance

LON MII opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.95. Milton Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

About Milton Capital

Milton Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on one or more acquisitions in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, asset acquisition, scheme of arrangement, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

