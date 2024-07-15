Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %
ACEL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
