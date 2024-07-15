Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

ACEL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Accel Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $297.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

