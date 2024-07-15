Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $9,554,400.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $80.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in CarMax by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

