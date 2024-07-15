Insider Selling: CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Major Shareholder Sells 120,534 Shares of Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PMTS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.35. 43,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $326.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

