Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 245,438 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $404,745.95.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30.

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $3,596,987.59.

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76.

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.09. 3,569,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

