Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$130,172.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$129.07 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$84.19 and a 52 week high of C$131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.25.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

