Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $20,053.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 11,749,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,670,414. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 54.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 198,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

