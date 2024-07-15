Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Sells 3,099 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 432,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,024. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

