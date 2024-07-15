Insider Selling: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) EVP Sells 4,598 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

