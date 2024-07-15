inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $142.11 million and approximately $391,833.35 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00526103 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $577,507.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

