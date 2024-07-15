Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 738,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,804,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,287,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

