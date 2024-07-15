Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.78

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 179614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

