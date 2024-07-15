Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $129.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $32,493,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $16,226,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

