International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.88. 2,913,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $133.10 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

