International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

