International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

IMAQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Media Acquisition stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.