International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
