International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

IPCO stock opened at C$20.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.67. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$11.54 and a 52-week high of C$20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 2.94.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

