International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.