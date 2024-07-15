Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Up 36.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCQ remained flat at $19.34 during trading on Monday. 652,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,901. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
