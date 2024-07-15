Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJQ remained flat at $23.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 145,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
