Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ remained flat at $23.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 145,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.