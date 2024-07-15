Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. 62,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,213. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.