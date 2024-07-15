Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. 62,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,213. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

