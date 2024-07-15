Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.80

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 2204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $915.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

