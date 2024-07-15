Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QQQJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. 80,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,741. The stock has a market cap of $673.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.