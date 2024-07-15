Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Get Invesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.