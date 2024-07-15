Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 987,225 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VVR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 814,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,319. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.