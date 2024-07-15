Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.49

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.49 and last traded at $81.77, with a volume of 83615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $602.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

