Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.50.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.