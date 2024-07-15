Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance
NYSE:VTN opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.44.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- What is a Dividend King?
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.