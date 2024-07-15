Investors Buy High Volume of Hut 8 Call Options (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 22,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 18,684 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Stock Up 19.6 %

Hut 8 stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,625,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

