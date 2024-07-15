io.net (IO) Price Tops $2.68

io.net (IO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. io.net has a total market cap of $254.17 million and approximately $107.73 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About io.net

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.53541505 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $92,283,836.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

