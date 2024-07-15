IOTA Price Tops $0.17 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $578.29 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001223 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

