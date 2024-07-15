Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 615,920 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

