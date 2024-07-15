iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.23

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 692966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAGG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

