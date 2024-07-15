iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.23

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 692966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAGG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.