iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 436.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 325.7% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJH traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 8,102,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

