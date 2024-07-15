iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 154,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $61.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.