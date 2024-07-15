iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.39

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 16074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $683.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

