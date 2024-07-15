iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 31,353 shares.The stock last traded at $124.44 and had previously closed at $121.54.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 818.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

