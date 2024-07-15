iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.83

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 13355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $612.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.