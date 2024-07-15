iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.83

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 13355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $612.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

