iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Lifted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 766,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,447. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.