iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.62

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.62 and last traded at $174.88, with a volume of 977746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.32.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

