iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 88,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $377.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

