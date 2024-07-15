iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after acquiring an additional 378,904 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,894,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 863,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

