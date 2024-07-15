J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.93

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
