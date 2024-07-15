J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Up 42.3% in June

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JILL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,364.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,324,842 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,103 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

